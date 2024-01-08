Top 9 Korean tricks to impress your partner
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024
First, be very subtle if you want to impress your love interest. Try glancing in their direction for a little while, and when they see you, turn your head and move on.
Taking cues from Korean dramas, skincare is crucial both on and off screen. Being healthy is shown by having good skin!
If you want to impress your love the Korean way, make sure you are consistent with your workouts. South Koreans are quite particular about your size and appearance.
Make those heart-shaped gestures with your hands, fingers, or body once you've got their attention. Be really happy and either extremely brave or a little nervous.
Koreans adore using social media, instant messaging apps, and text or phone conversations to express themselves. Thus, stay in communication. But don't be creepy.
Many refer to their love by these titles, however Oppa is for an older man and Noona is for an older lady.
You can refer to your girlfriend as "yeppeuda" and call her pretty by flashing her a cute smile. Say "Jal saeng-gyeoss-eoyo" to describe him as attractive.
This is a widely used expression of love. When dining out, take some food from your plate and use your fork, knife, or chopsticks to place it on the right side of their dish.
The most romantic atmosphere occurs during karaoke, which is preferred by most couples and groups of friends.
