Top 9 most expensive things Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant and others own
Vridhi Soodhan
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
Owning high-end labels like Sell, Goyard, Jimmy Choo, and others, each bag owned by Nita Ambani costs around five lakhs.
Neeta has worn clothing by well-known Indian designers, including Manish Malhotra and bespoke Sabyasachi. A portion of her clothes were particularly embellished with pricey jewelry, which may be really costly.
On her 44th birthday, Mukesh Ambani gave her an Airbus a319 business jet valued at Rs 242 crore.
She owns an extensive collection of expensive watches that cost over one lakh each, from well-known brands like Bulgari, Cartier, Gucci, and so on.
Building the 60-story Antilia skyscraper in downtown Mumbai in 2010 reportedly cost Ambani between $1 and $2 billion.
A private Falcon 900EX jet that Ambani owns is equipped with a three-person couch and eight to twelve seats in a double-club layout, unless the Ambanis have customized it to suit their preferences.
Beautiful art and antiques are things that Radhika Merchant appreciates. She has priceless art pieces that are regarded as valued belongings, such as sculptures, paintings, and antiques.
Expensive car models like Mercedes, BMW, and Audi are among the collection owned by Radhika Merchant.
She owns an enormous assortment of jewelry and couture pieces from renowned labels like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, and more.
