Top 9 movies to set ultimate fashion goals
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024
Following her appearance in a one-piece in the film An Evening in Paris, Sharmila Tagore's swimwear became an enormous hit.
Our fantastic retro party appearance is a direct result of Mumtaz. She changed the way sarees are wrapped and created her own style in the song Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke.
Parveen Babi's gorgeous Pyaar Karne wale from Shaan introduced glitter to fashion. She looked stunning in the shimmer gown featured in the title tune, making her the life of the party.
People all throughout the nation fell in love with Sridevi and her impeccable Chandni style. She was the one who popularized the love of chiffon sarees.
In a movie, the incredibly fashionable Madhuri Dixit donned a saree with a backless blouse.
In Bollywood, Zeenat Aman is renowned for her audacity. Therefore, she would have been the ideal person to introduce bell bottom pants and hippie culture to the fashion business.
The scene in which Sadhana embraces Churidar in the film became well-known among young people and is still appreciated today.
The most iconic ethnic clothing in the fashion business is a result of Mughal-E-Azam, the epic Indian historical love romance between the prince and the court dancer.
Since Bhagyashree wore them in a movie with Salman Khan opposite her, people brought back the polka dots trend.
