Top 9 office Holi party attires inspired by Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and more actresses

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2024

If it is a night party, make a grand entry with something like a shimmery saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A semi casual coat pant in red is a nice option for someone who is attending an office party this Holi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Look like a Kaccha Peela colour and opt for a light saree to enjoy your function like Kriti Sanon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What could be better than trying a multicolour outfit, be it a saree or a suit!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grab all the attention by choosing the most loved Holi colour, red.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Try to experiment with your outfits in terms of colours, patterns and make up like Alia Bhatt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra always makes a bold fashion statement, and you can try this too for this year's Holi party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keep it casual and comfortable by pairing your outfit with good accessories like Priyanka Chopra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Just like a Pakka Colour, try something dark and royal for your party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Choli from Crew, Bollywood made everyone groove with THESE song remakes 

 

 Find Out More