Top 9 office Holi party attires inspired by Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and more actresses
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 20, 2024
If it is a night party, make a grand entry with something like a shimmery saree.
A semi casual coat pant in red is a nice option for someone who is attending an office party this Holi.
Look like a Kaccha Peela colour and opt for a light saree to enjoy your function like Kriti Sanon.
What could be better than trying a multicolour outfit, be it a saree or a suit!
Grab all the attention by choosing the most loved Holi colour, red.
Try to experiment with your outfits in terms of colours, patterns and make up like Alia Bhatt.
Priyanka Chopra always makes a bold fashion statement, and you can try this too for this year's Holi party.
Keep it casual and comfortable by pairing your outfit with good accessories like Priyanka Chopra.
Just like a Pakka Colour, try something dark and royal for your party.
