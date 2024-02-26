Top 9 secret Korean skincare ingredients that are most popular among people
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
Vitamin C: Prevents environmental damage, lightens skin tone, and removes dark spots.
Tea tree oil: Promotes smoother skin, lessens inflammation, and combats microorganisms that cause acne.
Birch Juice: Provides vital moisture for a healthy complexion by hydrating and nourishing the skin.
Ginseng: Increases skin suppleness and promotes a young appearance by revitalizing and renewing the skin.
Rice Water: Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, rice water helps to brighten, soften, and clarify skin.
Pomegranate: Rich in antioxidants, pomegranates support a glowing complexion by shielding the skin from free radical damage.
Licorice Root Extract: Evens out skin tone, soothes irritation, and lessens redness.
Centella Asiatica: renowned for its restorative qualities, this herb reduces inflammation, restores damaged skin, and increases the synthesis of collagen.
Sea Buckthorn: Packed with vitamins and omega fatty acids, sea buckthorn leaves skin smooth and glowing after nourishing, moisturizing, and renewing it.
