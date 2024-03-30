Top 9 skincare tips for summer time
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 30, 2024
Keep your body hydrated and drink lots of water. Hydration is the key.
Using a scrub once a week can be helpful as it helps in de-tanning as well.
A toner is a must for your pores. Never avoid it.
Face serums help you to give a smooth glow and a soft finish on your skin.
Sheetmasks could become your skin’s best friend in summers as your skin needs moisture.
Apply moisturizer according to your skin type otherwise your skin could get irritated and react accordingly.
Use of SPF is absolutely necessary, be it day or night.
Using blackhead strips are super easy to apply and will make your nose shine as it will remove all the dirt which was deposited.
