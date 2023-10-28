Top 9 South Indian actresses who look perfect in lehengas

Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: These South actresses look divine in lehengas.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Animal actress looks drop-dead gorgeous every time she dons a lehenga.

Pooja Hegde

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress' wine coloured lehenga is super gorgeous.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

She is among the most stunning divas of the South film industry and we must say, lehengas suit her really well.

Hansika Motwani

The diva exudes royalty in a golden lehenga which she teamed with heavy jewellery.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal's mermaid fishtail style lehenga is classy and how.

Shriya Saran

A happy picture is always the best picture. Especially if it's of beauty like Shriya Saran.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Jee Karda actress Tamannaah Bhatia's red lehenga makes her look ravishing like always.

Rakul Preet Singh

Pastel colours are quite in trend. Rakul Preet Singh adds the oomph factor to her lehenga with tube choli and fringe dupatta.

Keerthy Suresh

The Dasara actress' pretty traditional lehenga is perfect for any festival.

Mrunal Thakur

The Sita Ramam actress is beauty personified when in lehengas.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari shows how one should style a basic printed lehenga and yet stand out in the crowd.

Raashi Khanna

Raashi Khanna's pastel blue and pink lehenga is quite chic.

