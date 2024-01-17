Top 9 things you should never say to your partner

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024

The easiest way to hurt your partner's feelings and make them feel inadequate is to compare them to someone else.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Making your partner feel attacked and defensive is possible when you use absolute terms like "always" or "never."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This type of deception and guilt-tripping can damage trust and respect in a relationship if you use phrases like, "if you loved me you would...."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don’t ever say that being with them is a mistake that you have made. They might start doubting themselves.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sayings such as "You're so [negative/critical/stubborn/etc.]" could accidentally trigger emotional distress. It can appear that you don't accept them for who they are.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Never put the blame on the other person, instead try to mend things together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Using terms like ‘really’ or questioning them again and again might make them feel inferior to you.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Using phrases like, “here you go again” can give them a feeling that you have been unhappy with them for a long time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Telling the other person that they have some issue/problem will only hurt them. Instead, try to address the problem between the both of you because at the end, it’s you V/S the problem.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Indian Cricketers who will attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony

 

 Find Out More