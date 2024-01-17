Top 9 things you should never say to your partner
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024
The easiest way to hurt your partner's feelings and make them feel inadequate is to compare them to someone else.
Making your partner feel attacked and defensive is possible when you use absolute terms like "always" or "never."
This type of deception and guilt-tripping can damage trust and respect in a relationship if you use phrases like, "if you loved me you would...."
Don’t ever say that being with them is a mistake that you have made. They might start doubting themselves.
Sayings such as "You're so [negative/critical/stubborn/etc.]" could accidentally trigger emotional distress. It can appear that you don't accept them for who they are.
Never put the blame on the other person, instead try to mend things together.
Using terms like ‘really’ or questioning them again and again might make them feel inferior to you.
Using phrases like, “here you go again” can give them a feeling that you have been unhappy with them for a long time.
Telling the other person that they have some issue/problem will only hurt them. Instead, try to address the problem between the both of you because at the end, it’s you V/S the problem.
