Top 9 viral Korean beauty trends for a radiant skin

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023

Cleansing your face twice is becoming popular day by day and the reason is very simple, different cleansers target different impurities.

Keeping your skin hydrated is a must and the easiest way to achieve this goal is to use a toner.

Korean skincare routine includes using natural products and keeping them minimal in terms of usage.

It is suggested by the Korean skin experts to avoid using a towel to wipe your face as it can create friction.

Korean products are lightweight and thinner in consistency due to which the products penetrate deeper into the skin.

Sheet Masks are originally from South Korea and are popular because they contain serums with nutrients.

The flag bearers of K-beauty are facial massages which relaxes the skin and makes it glow.

Using a cream or a moisturizer as a final layer is a must for your skin.

It is advised to scrub your face once a week to remove the dead skin cells.

