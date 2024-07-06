Top 9 wildest outfits ever worn by Ranveer Singh
Nishant
| Jul 06, 2024
Ranveer went with a very dystopian vibe with this outfit which might not be everyone's cup of tea.
Here, we can see Ranveer rocking the long hair with an all blue outfit paired with some jewelry.
Here, the actor can be seen wearing an all white outfit of some sort.
Ranveer rocks in a white and black outfit at the GQ awards.
Ranveer Singh is well known for trying some of the most outrageous fashion outfits, here we take a look at some of them.
Ranveer looks like he came straight out from Antarctica wearing this silver-white outfit.
This is one of the cuter Ranveer outfits where he can be seen cosplaying Mario.
This Gucci airport outfit was a weird experiment to say the least.
The actor styles a traditional Indian men's skirt here .
