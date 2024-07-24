Top Bollywood actresses and their fee per project will leave your mind blown
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 24, 2024
It is reported that Taapsee Pannu bills between 5-8 crores for each production.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is well known that Kangana Ranaut bills between 5-8 crores per production.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is said that Kiara Advani bills between 5-8 crores for each film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is estimated that Kriti Sanon charges between 5-8 crores every project.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor most likely charges 8 to 10 crores each production.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
If sources are to be believed, Katrina Kaif bills between 8 and 10 crores for each project.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan charges between 8 and 11 crores each production.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Reports state that Alia Bhatt costs approximately 15 crores for each production.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
According to reports, Deepika Padukone bills 15–20 crores for each movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean skincare could be the best natural treatment for acne
Find Out More