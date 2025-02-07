Top Bollywood Celebs Who Believes In Astrology!
Tap to see actors who belives in astrology!
Vidhi
| Feb 07, 2025
Salman Khan always consults astrologers for perfect launch dates and promotions.
Amitabh Bachan believes in astrology, and even wears a sapphire ring to bring luck and prosperity!
Priyanka Chopra has also been seen wearing different gemstones to attract positivity in her life!
Aishwarya Rai Bachan adheres to astrology, following advice related to work-life.
Hrithik Roshan is an enthusiast when it comes to science and numerology.
Akshay Kumar is also known for following advice for shootings and release dates.
Ajay Devgan has admitted to taking advice from his astrologers for work.
Jacqueline Fernandez has a strong belief in astrology and numerology.
Alia Bhatt consults with astrologers to discuss things related to her professional life.
Shah Rukh Khan is a firm believer in astrology and even named his house after the letter ‘M’ as advised by his astrologer.
Kangna has openly talked about guidance from astrologers for important matters.
