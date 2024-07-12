Top secrets of Malaika Arora to look young and gorgeous at the age of 50

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2024

Malaika has a healthy meal consisting of mixed veggies and a portion of brown rice or quinoa for energy to last.

Light meal: She usually has a light meal, which is simple for her stomach and typically includes of soups, salads, or stir-fried vegetables.

Snacks: She stays away from processed meals and sweets to sustain her energy levels during the day. Her go-to snacks include nuts, seeds, and yogurt.

Her primary focus is on enhancing her flexibility, strength, and mental calm through a combination of asanas, pranayama, and meditation. She is a dedicated practitioner of yoga.

Pilates Routine: Pilates has a vital role in her exercise routine by assisting her in keeping her body toned and improving her core.

Malaika uses functional training exercises in her workouts.

Cardio Exercises: To maintain her cardiovascular health and burn calories, she performs cardio exercises like cycling or jogging.

Strength Training: Her carved figure is a result of her regular strength training sessions, which help her gain and keep muscle tone.

