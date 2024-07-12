Top secrets of Malaika Arora to look young and gorgeous at the age of 50
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 12, 2024
Malaika has a healthy meal consisting of mixed veggies and a portion of brown rice or quinoa for energy to last.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Light meal: She usually has a light meal, which is simple for her stomach and typically includes of soups, salads, or stir-fried vegetables.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Snacks: She stays away from processed meals and sweets to sustain her energy levels during the day. Her go-to snacks include nuts, seeds, and yogurt.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Her primary focus is on enhancing her flexibility, strength, and mental calm through a combination of asanas, pranayama, and meditation. She is a dedicated practitioner of yoga.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pilates Routine: Pilates has a vital role in her exercise routine by assisting her in keeping her body toned and improving her core.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika uses functional training exercises in her workouts.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cardio Exercises: To maintain her cardiovascular health and burn calories, she performs cardio exercises like cycling or jogging.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Strength Training: Her carved figure is a result of her regular strength training sessions, which help her gain and keep muscle tone.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 mysterious webseries on OTT to watch with your partner in crime
Find Out More