Top secrets of what really happens at big Bollywood weddings REVEALED
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 23, 2024
A marriage takes a lot of effort, just like the wedding planning.
A recent podcast was done where Vishal Punjabi told everyone that celeb weddings are generally grand and with less attendees.
They prefer intimate celebrations.
Special efforts are always praise worthy. In Deepika-Ranveer's wedding, the Waheguru song was made by the wedding filmer.
This is the prayer Ranveer likes and it made the bride entry grand.
He said that most of the times brides have told him that they didn't wanna get married but because of situations they have to.
Many a times people have requested to delete their videos and pics as they were drunk.
It has also happened that the crew was denied entry at the food corner.
