Treat your skin with the best Korean skincare at home this monsoon

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2024

Start your monsoon skincare routine by double cleansing your face.

Scrubbing to exfoliate your skin is a good technique.

Monsoon makes the skin rough some times so apply Toners daily.

According to your skin, buy a serum that suits you in the humid.

At night you may apply eyecare creams for anti aging.

Moisturizers are of great help in the humid weather.

Applying SPF is never a question. You must apply SPF n your face.

Koreans love using sheetmasks and apply them once a week.

