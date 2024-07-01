Treat your skin with the best Korean skincare at home this monsoon
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 01, 2024
Start your monsoon skincare routine by double cleansing your face.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scrubbing to exfoliate your skin is a good technique.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Monsoon makes the skin rough some times so apply Toners daily.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
According to your skin, buy a serum that suits you in the humid.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
At night you may apply eyecare creams for anti aging.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Moisturizers are of great help in the humid weather.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Applying SPF is never a question. You must apply SPF n your face.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Koreans love using sheetmasks and apply them once a week.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 movies and web series like Mirzapur to watch on OTT before Season 3
Find Out More