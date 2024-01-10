Trending blouse designs courtesy Rupali Ganguly and Hina Khan for Makar Sankranti 2024
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024
Celebrate this year's Makar Sankranti by rocking your blouse designs by taking inspiration from these Tv actresses.
Hina Khan looks stylish in this balloon sleeve blouse.
Rupali Ganguly looks dazzling in this heavy embroidered blouse.
White thin strapped blouses with a little shimmer are always in trend.
Try something unique and go for a fusion blouse this festival.
Cute floral prints are always welcomed when it comes to blouses. They look super cute and are pretty simple.
Hina looks super elegant in this deep V neck blouse which can also be an option for you to try.
Carry a plain simple blouse with a stylish cardigan matching to your saree for a unique look.
You can opt for a blouse with heavy thread work as well if you want to give it a 'hatke' look.
This time, just like Rupali, try full sleeve blouse covering you overall from all the sides.
