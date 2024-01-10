Trending blouse designs courtesy Rupali Ganguly and Hina Khan for Makar Sankranti 2024

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024

Celebrate this year's Makar Sankranti by rocking your blouse designs by taking inspiration from these Tv actresses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hina Khan looks stylish in this balloon sleeve blouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rupali Ganguly looks dazzling in this heavy embroidered blouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

White thin strapped blouses with a little shimmer are always in trend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Try something unique and go for a fusion blouse this festival.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cute floral prints are always welcomed when it comes to blouses. They look super cute and are pretty simple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hina looks super elegant in this deep V neck blouse which can also be an option for you to try.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Carry a plain simple blouse with a stylish cardigan matching to your saree for a unique look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You can opt for a blouse with heavy thread work as well if you want to give it a 'hatke' look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This time, just like Rupali, try full sleeve blouse covering you overall from all the sides.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 movies on OTT that will make you relook at all your troubles and say 'I got this'

 

 Find Out More