Trendsetters 2023: Daring Ranveer Singh to bold Shahid Kapoor, meet Bollywood's style icons

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023

Ayushmann Khurrana has become a fashion trendsetter. Khurrana deftly raises the bar for style with everything from fitted suits to whimsical patterns.

Bollywood fashion is given a worldwide appeal by Dulquer Salmaan. His aesthetic skillfully combines global and Indian styles.

Varun Dhawan's colorful and adaptable sense of style is very refreshing. Dhawan embodies a diverse range of styles, ranging from striking patterns to subtle hues.

Casual coolness is synonymous with Sunny Kaushal's sense of style. His carefree yet fashionable wardrobe perfectly embodies the spirit of today's youth.

Sidharth Malhotra's style selections radiate classic sophistication. Malhotra's style is characterized by sophisticated elegance, whether it's a formal suit or a more laid-back ensemble.

It is said that Pulkit Samrat possesses all the charm and hotness. His effortless allure personifies him as a style icon, whether he's gracing the red carpet or being casual.

Ranveer Singh is still the fashion innovator of Bollywood, as he is known for his daring and unique looks.

The subtle beauty of Shahid Kapoor's style is contagious. His attire is evidence that minimalism can have just as much of an impact as extravagance.

Ibrahim Ali Khan emerged as a style icon of his own, seizing the spotlight with untamed charm. His fashionable choices are youthful and refreshing, perfectly balancing trendiness and comfort.

Vijay Verma has made a name for himself by skillfully fusing glitzy undertones with modern aesthetics. His effortless street style and red carpet outings both radiate refinement.

