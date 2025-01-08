Triptii Dimri-inspired fashion: Get date night ready with celeb-like black bold outfits

Get ready to slay your date night with Triptii Dimri-inspired bold black outfits. Here are some stunning looks to take inspiration from

Bollywood Staff Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2025

Tripti is the next big thing in Bollywood -- not just because of her amazing films and acting skills, but also due to her unique style and elegant outfit choices.

Get Date Night Ready

Slay your date night with Tripti Dimri inspired black fashion that will make you look stunning. Slide to see the amazing looks for inspiration

Corset Coded

The off-shoulder corset will surely make your partner go aww! Style it with high heels and golden earring to enhance the look.

Thin Strap Dress

This deep neck short shimmery dress is a perfect pick to slay you date night, if you are a lover of short dresses.

Black Striped Coat

Give your fit a bossy look with this stylish outfit which is complemented with a knee length pant and V-neck top.

Body Hugging Dress

This long black dress with a stylish neck is all you need for the night. Style it with high heels, pearl earrings and soft makeup.

Slit Dress

This diva look is waiting for you with this black slit design dress. Go with high heels and heavy earrings to compliment your look.

Crop Blazer Dress

This eye-catching dress will turn our partner's head on date night.

Long Gown

This simple yet stylish dress is all you need for the night. Style it with bold makeup and accessories.

High Neck Shimmery Fit

This perfect sassy high neck fit can be styled with high length boots, soft curly hair and nude makeup for a classy look.

So which look are you picking for your date night?

Thanks For Reading!

