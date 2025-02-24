Tripti Dimri inspired ethnic wear looks you must try

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2025

Tripti looks pretty in matching violet Sharara set.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

White floral suit looks wow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simple white suit paired with contrasting dupatta is all about grace.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tripti exudes elegance in her simple white suit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bright orange saree helps her turn heads.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Traditional pattern cotton saree looks gorgeous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pink chiffon saree looks breathtaking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tripti effortlessly stuns in her yellow saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

White embroidered lehenga enhance her beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bronze lehenga gives royal vibes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top Sanjay Leela Bhansali films to watch on his birthday

 

 Find Out More