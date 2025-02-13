Tripti Dimri’s red outfits are all the Valentine’s Day inspiration you need

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2025

Tripti looks beautiful in this red dress.

Pink bodycon compliments her look.

Satin slit-cut dress looks stunning.

Subtle white dress embraces her beauty.

Black dress is the perfect choice.

Floral green dress adds charm to her look.

Tripti exudes elegance in red chiffon saree.

Tripti dazzles in red dress.

Shimmery slit-cut dress looks wow.

White pearl gown looks gorgeous.

