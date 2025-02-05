Triptii Dimri to Kiara Advani; TOP 10 stars who changed their names according to astrology!

Tap to see, actors who changed their name!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2025

Kiara Advani changed from Alia to Kiara, to have a unique identity in the film industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar's former name was Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nushratt Bharuccha adopted another ‘t’ to her name from a piece of astrological advice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunil Shetty changed his name to Suniel, which was followed by massive success in his career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jai Hemant Shroff used his nickname 'Tiger' as his stage name for the entertainment industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgan changed his name from Devgan to Devgn for numerological reasons.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty was named ‘’Ashwani’’ by her mother but she changed her name for professional reasons.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushman Khurana changed his name from Nishant to Ayushman at the age of 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tabu shortened her name from Tabassum Fatima Hashmi to lessen complications in her professional life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Mukherji changed her name from Mukherji to Mukerji following numerological advice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tripti Dimri changed her name to Triptii Dimri, due to astrological reasons!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Saba Qamar inspired ethnic dresses you'd need in your wardrobe

 

 Find Out More