Triptii Dimri to Kiara Advani; TOP 10 stars who changed their names according to astrology!
Tap to see, actors who changed their name!
Vidhi
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 05, 2025
Kiara Advani changed from Alia to Kiara, to have a unique identity in the film industry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar's former name was Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nushratt Bharuccha adopted another ‘t’ to her name from a piece of astrological advice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sunil Shetty changed his name to Suniel, which was followed by massive success in his career.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jai Hemant Shroff used his nickname 'Tiger' as his stage name for the entertainment industry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgan changed his name from Devgan to Devgn for numerological reasons.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty was named ‘’Ashwani’’ by her mother but she changed her name for professional reasons.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushman Khurana changed his name from Nishant to Ayushman at the age of 3.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu shortened her name from Tabassum Fatima Hashmi to lessen complications in her professional life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukherji changed her name from Mukherji to Mukerji following numerological advice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tripti Dimri changed her name to Triptii Dimri, due to astrological reasons!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Saba Qamar inspired ethnic dresses you'd need in your wardrobe
Find Out More