Twinkle Khanna's sister Rinke Khanna's age, family, education qualifications

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2024

Age: As of 2024, Rinke Khanna will be 47 years old, having been born on July 27, 1977.

Family: Bollywood actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia are the parents of Rinke Khanna.

Sister: Twinkle Khanna, an actress, writer, and interior designer, is her younger sister.

Marriage: Rinke is wed to Sameer Saran, a businessman.

Offspring: She has 2 children, a son and a girl named Naomika.

Education: Rinke Khanna finished her education at Panchgani, Maharashtra's New Era High School.

Higher Education: It is unknown exactly what she studied for her higher education in the United Kingdom.

Career: Rinke had a brief stint in Bollywood acting, making her screen debut in "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" (1999).

