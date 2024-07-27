Twinkle Khanna's sister Rinke Khanna's age, family, education qualifications
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 27, 2024
Age: As of 2024, Rinke Khanna will be 47 years old, having been born on July 27, 1977.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Family: Bollywood actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia are the parents of Rinke Khanna.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sister: Twinkle Khanna, an actress, writer, and interior designer, is her younger sister.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Marriage: Rinke is wed to Sameer Saran, a businessman.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Offspring: She has 2 children, a son and a girl named Naomika.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Education: Rinke Khanna finished her education at Panchgani, Maharashtra's New Era High School.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Higher Education: It is unknown exactly what she studied for her higher education in the United Kingdom.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Career: Rinke had a brief stint in Bollywood acting, making her screen debut in "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" (1999).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rekha's slam book goes viral; know who is her favourite person
Find Out More