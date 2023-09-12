A look at Rishi Sunak's education qualification

We give you an insight into Rishi Sunak's education qualificationSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
The recently-concluded G20 Summit was also attended by UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty.
They also visited several famous spots in Delhi, including the well-known Akshardham Temple.
UK PM Rishi Sunak was recently elected the prime minister, being the first Indian-origin PM of the UK.
In addition, Sunak is the son-in-law of Infosys founder and successful Indian businessman Narayana Murthy.
Rishi Sunak was born in Southampton, England in a Punjabi Sindhi family.
He attended Winchester College for his schooling.
He later graduated in philosophy, politics, and economics from the esteemed Lincoln College in Oxford.
Later, he received an MBA degree from Stanford University.
He spent several years working as an investment banker before deciding to enter politics.
He was later elected as an MP from Richmond, Yorkshire.
