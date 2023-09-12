A look at Rishi Sunak's education qualification

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

G20 Summit

The recently-concluded G20 Summit was also attended by UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty.

Akshardham Visit

They also visited several famous spots in Delhi, including the well-known Akshardham Temple.

First Indian-origin PM

UK PM Rishi Sunak was recently elected the prime minister, being the first Indian-origin PM of the UK.

Son-In-Law Of Narayana Murty

In addition, Sunak is the son-in-law of Infosys founder and successful Indian businessman Narayana Murthy.

Sindhi Boy

Rishi Sunak was born in Southampton, England in a Punjabi Sindhi family.

School Days

He attended Winchester College for his schooling.

Oxford Graduate

He later graduated in philosophy, politics, and economics from the esteemed Lincoln College in Oxford.

Pursued MBA

Later, he received an MBA degree from Stanford University.

Investment Banker

He spent several years working as an investment banker before deciding to enter politics.

Political Move

He was later elected as an MP from Richmond, Yorkshire.

