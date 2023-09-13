A look at Akshata Murthy's education qualification

Scroll ahead to know everything about Akshata Murty's education.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty were in India for the recently-concluded G20 Summit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty have advanced degrees in their respective fields of study.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple got married before Rishi decided to explore politics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshata Murty is the daughter of Sudha Murty, chairperson of Infosys Foundation and Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshata completed her schooling from Baldwin Girls High School in Bangalore, Karnataka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Later, she attended Claremont McKenna College in California to study French and Economics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Later, she made the decision to enroll in the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising to pursue a degree in clothing manufacture.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshata also completed her MBA at the same Stanford University where Rishi Sunak studied.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshata bagged the first spot in the list of Britain's top 25 best dressed personalities this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
