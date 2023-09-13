A look at Akshata Murthy's education qualification

Scroll ahead to know everything about Akshata Murty's education.

G20 Summit

UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty were in India for the recently-concluded G20 Summit.

Education

Both Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty have advanced degrees in their respective fields of study.

Married Life

The couple got married before Rishi decided to explore politics.

Akshata’s Parents

Akshata Murty is the daughter of Sudha Murty, chairperson of Infosys Foundation and Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys.

Schooling

Akshata completed her schooling from Baldwin Girls High School in Bangalore, Karnataka.

College

Later, she attended Claremont McKenna College in California to study French and Economics.

Fashion Studies

Later, she made the decision to enroll in the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising to pursue a degree in clothing manufacture.

MBA

Akshata also completed her MBA at the same Stanford University where Rishi Sunak studied.

Wins Hearts

Akshata bagged the first spot in the list of Britain's top 25 best dressed personalities this year.

