Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murty Own Several Luxurious Houses

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy's real estate portfolio includes a lavish apartment, a mansion among other properties.
According to a CNBC report, Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy have a combined net worth of USD 844 million.
Rishi Sunak reportedly has properties, both in Britain and abroad.
Their real estate portfolio includes a £7 million four-storey Yorkshire mansion, a luxurious London apartment among other properties.
Before Rishi moved to 10, Downing Street, he lived in a 19th-century mansion in North Yorkshire.
According to GQ, Sunak's Manor House costed him Rs 19 crore ($2.3 million).
According to reports, the couple's first joint purchase was a seafront penthouse.
The lavish house was reportedly valued at Rs 59.27 crore ($7.2 million).
Rishi also owns an opulent house in Central London.
According to Magic Bricks, the house boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two reception rooms.
According to Forbes, Rishi owns an opulent flat in South Kensington.
In 2001, he had reportedly paid $300,000 for it while working as an investment analyst at Goldman Sachs.
