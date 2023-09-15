Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murty Own Several Luxurious Houses

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy's real estate portfolio includes a lavish apartment, a mansion among other properties.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Net Worth

According to a CNBC report, Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy have a combined net worth of USD 844 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Owns Properties

Rishi Sunak reportedly has properties, both in Britain and abroad.

Real Estate Portfolio

Their real estate portfolio includes a £7 million four-storey Yorkshire mansion, a luxurious London apartment among other properties.

Lived In A Mansion

Before Rishi moved to 10, Downing Street, he lived in a 19th-century mansion in North Yorkshire.

Manor House

According to GQ, Sunak’s Manor House costed him Rs 19 crore ($2.3 million).

First Joint Purchase

According to reports, the couple’s first joint purchase was a seafront penthouse.

Lavish House

The lavish house was reportedly valued at Rs 59.27 crore ($7.2 million).

Opulent House

Rishi also owns an opulent house in Central London.

House Details

According to Magic Bricks, the house boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two reception rooms.

Opulent Flat

According to Forbes, Rishi owns an opulent flat in South Kensington.

The Cost

In 2001, he had reportedly paid $300,000 for it while working as an investment analyst at Goldman Sachs.

