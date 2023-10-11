UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy love story will touch your hearts

Take a look at Britain Prime Miniter Rishi Sunak's love story with his wife Akshata Murthy

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

British Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak became the first Indian Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy love story

Rishi married Akshata Murthy daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy.

Back to college days

Their love story started when they were studying at Standford University.

First meeting

When they first met Akshata was studying MBA while Rishi had secured a Fullbright scholarship at Stanford.

Beginning of Forever

Over time they developed feelings for each other and fell in love.

The Proposal

Once Rishi took his lady love for a walk along the cliffs in California and that’s when he proposed to her.

Love turned into a forever deal

Rishi and Akshata tied the knot in a simple wedding ceremony in Bangalore in 2009.

Work-life

Rishi Sunak is now Britain’s Prime Minister since 2022 and Akshata Murthy is a businesswoman and a fashion designer.

Their Family

Both are now parents to two daughters Krishna Sunak, and Anoushka Sunak.

Stood for each other

Both have supported each other throughout their life and even credit their partner for their success.

