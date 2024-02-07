Ultimate Korean skincare for your daily glow
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
It is important to remember that using a mild cleanser is necessary. Low-pH cleaning products or foam are recommended.
Frequent exfoliation contributes to the removal of dead skin cells, making the skin appear smoother. You should apply a tiny bit of exfoliant once or twice a week.
Take advantage of the facial essences. Facial essences, which should not be confused with facial serums or tones, are a K-beauty treasure that significantly enhances your skincare regimen.
Tone your skin using a non-sticky toner; never omit this step.
Face serums are a great way to achieve beautiful skin and are very helpful.
Your skin may appear more rested when you wake up after using a sleeping mask.
Once a week, using a sheet mask is a terrific way to take care of your skin and yourself.
Wearing sunscreen is crucial to maintaining K-beauty regardless of the weather outside.
If the fine wrinkles or dark circles beneath your eyes annoy you, use an eye cream or serum.
