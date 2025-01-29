Urmila Matondkar’s TOP 10 desi looks that are absolutely stunning
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 29, 2025
Urmila wows in an orange Banarasi saree paired with a contrasting blouse and traditional jewelry.
Stylish sharara set embellished with embroidery will make you look trendy.
The white floral lehenga is a simple yet stunning choice for special occasions.
Urmila Matondkar's silver and pink cord set comes with Indo-Western touch.
The ivory embroidered suit set is all about elegance and grace.
Soft pink heavily embroidered Anarkali will help you exude charm.
Urmila creamy golden embroidered Anarkali suit with minimal accessories is a perfect pick.
Urmila looks royal in a white lengha paired with a short floral kurta.
A pearl-adorned saree will help you recreate the diva look.
Simple white sharara set will define elegance and effortless charm.
