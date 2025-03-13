Urvashi Rautela’s glamorous party outfits!
Urvashi Rautela's Glamorous Party Outfits!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 13, 2025
Urvashi Rautela’s wardrobe collection exudes luxury, elegance, and glam all the way. Tap to see party outfits inspired by the actress that you can try to elevate your closet!
COORD SETS: Urvashi rocks the occasion with a neon-colored coord set that gives a vibrance vibe to the attire.
MINI DRESS: The actress makes a captivating arrival with a green shiny dress that compliments her body type, radiating grace and elegance.
ORANGE GLAM: Urvashi making heads turn with a high-neck collared dress and accessorizing the look with minimal jewelry and a high ponytail.
ONE SHOULDER DRESS: Urvashi nails the look with a red one-strapped, body-hugging shimmery dress paired with classic silver jewelry that is perfect for a high-profile party look.
YELLOW CHARM: The actress shines in a yellow knee-length dress with a deep neckline exuding charming looks.
BLACK MINI DRESS: A short-sleeved black dress with broad collars styled with a high bun, a perfect look for cute dates!
PINK SHIMMER: Urvashi adores the pink ethereal dress that evokes boldness and effortless glam.
FISH CUT DRESS: A black fish cut dress along with a golden corset radiates a glamorous and luxurious spark.
WINE RED DRESS: An off-shoulder wine red dress conveys a modern and powerful look, perfect for main-character moments
GOLDEN GOWN: The actress spreads royal elegance in a glittery golden gown spilling glamour all over.
