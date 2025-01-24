Vaani Kapoor's Blouse Designs to Elevate Your Saree Game
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 24, 2025
Vaani Kapoor stuns in a simple black blouse paired with a multi-colored shimmery saree, creating an elegant look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A full-sleeve pink glittery blouse exudes elegance and sophistication with a touch of charm.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vaani's multi-colored deep-neck blouse with detailed embroidery on the sleeves adds a luxurious flair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A satin cream blouse paired with a matching satin saree offers a sleek and refined appeal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A bright yellow sleeveless blouse adorned with golden embroidery radiates cheerful elegance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vaani Kapoor dazzles in a royal blue blouse embellished with golden studs, delivering a regal and classy vibe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A dreamy white half-sleeve deep-neck blouse evokes sophistication and royal grace.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vaani's cream-white blouse with silver patterns, paired with a saree, creates an elegant harmony.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A golden shimmery blouse paired with a chiffon saree offers a chic and modern statement.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A pure white blouse with floral patterns paired with a chiffon saree gives a perfect Indo-Western charm.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A maroon blouse with multicolored designs and golden floral details showcases royal tradition.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vaani Kapoor looks stunning in a lemon-yellow chiffon blouse embroidered with floral patterns, exuding softness and elegance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Monali Thakur's Elegant Saree Looks: Timeless Styles for Every Occasion
Find Out More