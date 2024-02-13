Valentine’s Day 2024: Take fashion inspo from these fashionable actors for your special day

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, a well-known Bigg Boss 17 couple, often offer fans big love goals.

Their ability to coordinate their outfits shows how much they care for one another. When using black and red pairings with your companion, you can never go wrong.

Popular television pair Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal rose to fame following the release of the serial "Miley Jab Hum Tum."

You can copy Sanaya and Mohit's casual ensemble when you and your significant other head out for a Valentine's Day getaway.

The royal B-town pair Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan always look great together.

They look better together than in this all-black ensemble they put together for a party.

On days when you don't want to make an effort to dress, you can get ideas from the effortlessly stylish yet casual ensemble of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Anushka's straightforward yellow dress complements Virat's Brown Blazer and T-shirt ensemble.

