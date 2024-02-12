Valentine’s Day 2024: Top 7 Bollywood wives who got expensive gifts from their husbands
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024
Numerous stunning individuals on this exclusive occasion were bestowed with costly presents on this momentous occasion.
Based on the information obtained, Kareena was previously given a costly Bulgari brand ring by Saif.
According to reports, on Valentine's Day, Hrithik Roshan gave his ex-wife Sussanne Khan a diamond ring.
On Valentine's Day, the movie diva Anushka Sharma reportedly received a ruby necklace from her cricket husband, Virat.
On Valentine's Day, Ajay Devgn is said to have given German luxury automobile Audi sedan to veteran actor Kajol.
On Valentine's Day, Shilpa Shetty's husband gave her a lavish home on the 19th floor of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
Before getting married, on Valentine's Day, Nick Jonas reportedly gave his lady love, Priyanka Chopra, an elaborate Tiffany & Co. necklace set.
If rumors about the situation are to be believed, Alia Bhatt received a priceless bracelet from luxury company Chopard on Valentine's Day, the day before the actress and actor got married.
