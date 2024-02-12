Valentine’s Day 2024: Top 8 greatest of hugs in Bollywood to take inspiration from on this hug day
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024
Every lover wants to get a hug like the lovebirds Raj and Simran did in DDLJ.
Amitabh and Rekha are giving goals to today's generation in this pic.
The silent hug which Heer asks from Jordan was so satisfying.
Everybody should run and hug the person who they think is valuable to them or who deserves a praise, just like Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai MBBS.
That emotional hug between Bunny and Naina made us all teary!
If you are meeting your lover after a very long time, you can take inspiration from Veer Zaara.
The hugs after confessing your love are the warmest and the most needed.
The hug after which you realize you have special feelings for someone is very precious, just like Tara's hug to Ved.
