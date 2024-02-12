Valentine’s Day 2024: Top 8 greatest of hugs in Bollywood to take inspiration from on this hug day

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024

Every lover wants to get a hug like the lovebirds Raj and Simran did in DDLJ.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh and Rekha are giving goals to today's generation in this pic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The silent hug which Heer asks from Jordan was so satisfying.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Everybody should run and hug the person who they think is valuable to them or who deserves a praise, just like Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai MBBS.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

That emotional hug between Bunny and Naina made us all teary!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If you are meeting your lover after a very long time, you can take inspiration from Veer Zaara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The hugs after confessing your love are the warmest and the most needed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The hug after which you realize you have special feelings for someone is very precious, just like Tara's hug to Ved.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Panchayat season 3: Is this when Jitendra Kumar's web series is releasing?

 

 Find Out More