Valentine’s Day Outfits Inspired By Bollywood Diva’s
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 07, 2025
Jhanvi Kapoor looks beautiful in red saree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha's floral dress makes her beauty shine.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Red shirt paired with contrasting skirt by Rashmika Mandanna looks classy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shimmery bodycon dress is all about grace.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The burgundy pantsuit gives a confident look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sara's red mini dress with a blazer looks pretty.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Simple sweater with skirt is a cute casual outfit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti looks gorgeous in red mini dress with a sweetheart neckline.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara dazzles in strapless red gown.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Khushi Kapoor's satin mini dress looks adorable.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Exciting things that are happening in the new Captain America: Brave New World
Find Out More