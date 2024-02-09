Valentine’s Week 2024: Signs of a true supportive partner
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024
It is difficult to look inward and evaluate our behavioral patterns to determine whether we are supporting our partner when we feel that they are not.
Minimizing their feelings is not how you deal with the issue. If they are telling you how they feel, acknowledge it and don’t shrug it off.
Promises made and then broken can cause bitterness and frustration. We ought to only make commitments that we can realistically keep.
Remember, there are two people in this equation. If you are making every important thing about yourself and blaming the other person for every issue, then there could be trouble in your paradise.
If your partner needs reassurance, give it. We all are dealing with some insecurities and as a partner you can surely make them feel safe and protected.
You can be as moody as you want. But not when it comes to choosing your partner. It’s a decision which will affect the both of you, so be wise, not just for yourself.
You should be your partner’s greatest supporter and cheerleader, never make them feel left out or unworthy. Be there in their lows as their support system.
Communication comes from the Latin word Communis, which means ‘common’. Therefore, look for a common way out because it’s you two versus the problem, not you versus your partner.
