Valentine's week special: Take fashion inspo from our Bollywood divas for your date night

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024

Golden glitter is looking super hot on Mouni Roy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You can try something in deep back or deep neck, whichever suits you.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black body hugging dresses are always a safe choice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Do some experiment and pair a leather skirt with a comfy top.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If you want to feel light, try a simple dress and pair it with a good belt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Go on a day date in some floral dress which will make you look cute and appealing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Just like Alia Bhatt, make a bold outfit choice and own the environment with your aura.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian crime thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More