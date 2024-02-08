Valentine's week special: Take fashion inspo from our Bollywood divas for your date night
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024
Golden glitter is looking super hot on Mouni Roy.
You can try something in deep back or deep neck, whichever suits you.
Black body hugging dresses are always a safe choice.
Do some experiment and pair a leather skirt with a comfy top.
If you want to feel light, try a simple dress and pair it with a good belt.
Go on a day date in some floral dress which will make you look cute and appealing.
Just like Alia Bhatt, make a bold outfit choice and own the environment with your aura.
