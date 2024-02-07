Valentine’s Week: Things to avoid while flirting with your special someone
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
When you are speaking with a woman, she prefers that you maintain eye contact. They want you to look at them as well.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
However, no lady wants you to adoringly stare at them because it will only look weird.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pick-up lines aren't attractive, and no woman is interested in hearing them from a male.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
If you have a ten percent chance of winning her over, employing a pick-up line will make that number zero.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It's one thing to gently stroke her fingers; it's quite another to wrap your arms around her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Only in situations where a badge of consent is present is physical contact acceptable and welcomed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Despite your wealth, bragging about it simply makes you seem petty and arrogant.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Everything in excess is harmful, even wonderful things. It's acceptable to tell her she looks good as soon as she enters the restaurant for dinner, but it's really excessive to compliment her every few minutes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Top 10 Bollywood actors who did movies for free