Viral Korean glass skin mask to try at home
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 07, 2024
Korean skincare has a strong emphasis on maintaining and preventing general skin health.
Hydration is the top priority in Korean skincare to maintain resilient, smooth, and plump skin.
To get a smooth, glass like skin, all you need to do is make a homemade mask which will do magic for you.
Cut a cucumber into long slices. Make sure they are thin. Extract natural Aloe Vera from a plant and put it in a bowl.
Mix both the ingredients together to make a thick paste like gel. Now apply this mask all over your face, neck and wherever you feel the need and leave it for 20 minutes.
After washing your face with cool water, you will see how soft and spotless your skin feels.
Soothing and nourishing substances work wonders for the skin. It is growing in popularity every day because of this.
Korean skincare enables customized regimens to successfully address specific skin issues.
