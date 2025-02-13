Virat Kholi to Shah Rukh Khan; TOP 7 popular Indian stars who believe in Numerology
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 13, 2025
From Shah Rukh Khan to Virat Khol, here’s the list of top popular stars who believe in numerology and its impact in boosting their career, achievements and personal lives.
Akshay Kumar, the fitness freak, and the disciplined actor of Bollywood often prefers specific dates which according to him is lucky for his projects or releases.
Shah Rukh Khan is obsessed with the number 555 which is also his number plate. As per his beliefs, this number brings good luck.
Sanjay Dutt is known for his unique characters in Bollywood. He reportedly opted for numerology for guidance after facing several personal and professional issues.
Salman Khan is another popular star of Bollywood who is obsessed with the number 9. He believes that the start of his projects for any film release date should sum up to be 9.
Virat Kholi, the king of cricket has also keen interest in numerology. He reportedly consults numerologists for major life decisions.
Karan Johar, the popular filmmaker of the industry, reportedly consults numerologists before making any important decisions.
Ekta Kapoor, the Television queen, is very vocal about her beliefs in numerology. She is also popular for her obsession with the letter ‘K’ with the belief that it will bring success and luck.
