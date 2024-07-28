Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: The journey of their romance
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 28, 2024
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met by chance in 2013 while working on a photo shoot for a well-known shampoo company.
Both Anushka and Virat come from middle-class families and achieved success through unwavering hard work.
At first, Virat was anxious to meet Anushka, but they clicked right away and quickly became close friends.
When Virat started paying Anushka visits on set and Anushka started supporting Virat during cricket matches, their relationship grew even closer.
Virat surprised many by blowing Anushka a kiss during a match in 2014, thereby bringing their romance to a wider audience.
Their whirlwind romance came to climax in 2017 when they married in a fairytale way in Italy that won over fans all over the world.
The power couple is still supporting each other's careers now as they raise a lovely family.
Now that they are parents, Virat and Anushka take great pride in raising their two kids and inspiring countless others.
