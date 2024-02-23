Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and their kids’ lucky zodiac signs
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been a power couple in the industry.
Since the birth of their first child, Vamika, they are now a good parent couple as well.
Recently, the couple welcomed their second child Akaay and fans are eagerly waiting to see him.
According to zodiac signs, Akaay Kohli comes under the Aquarius category.
Virat Kohli’s lucky zodiac sign is Scorpio as he was born on 5th of November.
Anushka Sharma is a true Taurus and this sign seems to be lucky for her.
Their first born, Vamika is a Capricorn as she was born on 11th January.
With the birth of Akaay Kohli, everybody is talking about the uniqueness of his name.
