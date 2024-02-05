Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting second baby, here are parenting lessons to learn from them
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024
Even with their busy schedules, Virat and Anushka stress the value of striking a balance between work and family responsibilities.
Their commitment to giving Vamika a secure and caring environment is demonstrated by their interest in both facets of life.
The couple is private when disclosing personal information about their daughter. Virat and Anushka occasionally share photos, but are careful not to expose Vamika to the severe scrutiny of the public.
Despite their hectic schedules, family time is something Virat and Anushka value highly. From holidays to birthdays and daily activities, the pair shows how important it is to set aside specific time for the family.
This dedication strengthens the family ties that are vital to their child's wellbeing.
Virat and Anushka endeavor to provide a positive example for Vamika. Their dedication to being thoughtful parents is evident in their deliberate endeavor.
In their parenting journey, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma function as a cohesive team. They take a cooperative approach to raising Vamika, sharing duties and offering support to one another.
Their attention to both professional and parenting responsibilities is demonstrated by their efforts to keep a healthy balance, respect their daughter's privacy, and create a happy family atmosphere.
