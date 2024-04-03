Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor and more: Know the man who ensures the stars stay fit

Celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando stands out for his groundbreaking work as he continues to inspire and transform lives, one meal at a time.

Some of the biggest personalities in sports and entertainment, including Robin Uthappa, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma, are among Fernando's distinguished clients.

Among others are Fardeen Khan, Shekar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, and Shahid Kapoor.

One of Fernando's most successful accomplishments is molding Bollywood star Aamir Khan's legendary body for the film "Dangal."

It was no easy task to go from gaining weight for one scene in the movie to having a toned body for another, but Fernando's skill and individualized approach made it happen.

The cost of a single consultation session is allegedly Rs 20,000. He is one of the co-founders of Qua Nutrition - Signature Nutrition Clinics.

Options ranging from Rs 177,000 to Rs 295,000 are available for his nutrition counseling programs at Institute Nutrition, which accommodate a variety of needs and budgets.

Fernando shares his wealth of expertise and experience as a mentor to budding dietitians and nutritionists.

