Virat Kohli birthday: What makes the most loved Indian Cricketer and Anushka Sharma a perfect match  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a phenomenon. They took ship names to a whole new level with Virushka.

The two are indeed a match made in heaven amongst Bollywood stars. And it holds true because of their cosmic connections too.

Anushka is a Taurus while Virat is a Scorpio. They are kinda opposites who attract each other.

Both Taurus and a Scorpio like to keep their relationships private which explains Virat and Anushka's zeal to keep things hushed.

They are really opposites of each other in terms that Anushka is ground while Virat is impulsive. That's how they balance out each other. 

While Anushka is realistic Virat is an emotional one which makes their foundation, the base of their relationship stronger.

Their sun-moon signs are extremely compatible too. While Virat's moon sign is Virgo, Anushka's is Scorpio, hence, they will have a great deal of understanding between them.

Talking about fights which also depend on the sun-moon signs, they will reconcile quickly which will help them maintain a steady and happy marital life.

Together Taurus and Scorpio have a very passionate and intense relationship. Their air and fire signs indicate they would keep each other interested in bed. 

Being devoid of physical chemistry after years is out of the question as both belong to opposite sunsigns which attract them like magnets. 

Numerologically speaking, Anushka's psychic number is 1 and her destiny number is 5. Whereas Virat's psychic number is 5. Virushka's psychic and destiny number match making them a match made in heaven. 

As per Rashi, they give great importance to communication in relationships. Since they both are good listeners too, they know how to appreciate each other. 

