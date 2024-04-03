Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya: Educational qualifications of Indian cricketers
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 03, 2024
Virat Kohli has earned his secondary school certificate, or his tenth standard certificate.
Maulana Azad National Urdu University awarded Mohammad Siraj a bachelor's degree in the arts.
Prithvi Shaw graduated from Rizvi College of Arts, Science, and Commerce with a bachelor's degree in the arts.
Yuvraj Singh graduated from Punjab University with a bachelor's degree in commerce.
Ishan Kishan graduated from Ranchi University with a bachelor's degree in arts.
Sachin Tendulkar: Obtained his Secondary School Certificate after completing his tenth standard.
MS Dhoni graduated with a bachelor's degree in commerce from Ranchi's St. Xavier's College.
Rishabh Pant holds a bachelor's degree in arts from the University of Delhi's Sri Venkateswara College.
Hardik Pandya: He finished his ninth grade, then gave Cricket a try.
Shubman Gill holds a bachelor's degree in arts from Chandigarh's DAV College.
