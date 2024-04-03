Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya: Educational qualifications of Indian cricketers

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2024

Virat Kohli has earned his secondary school certificate, or his tenth standard certificate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maulana Azad National Urdu University awarded Mohammad Siraj a bachelor's degree in the arts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prithvi Shaw graduated from Rizvi College of Arts, Science, and Commerce with a bachelor's degree in the arts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yuvraj Singh graduated from Punjab University with a bachelor's degree in commerce.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishan Kishan graduated from Ranchi University with a bachelor's degree in arts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sachin Tendulkar: Obtained his Secondary School Certificate after completing his tenth standard.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MS Dhoni graduated with a bachelor's degree in commerce from Ranchi's St. Xavier's College.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rishabh Pant holds a bachelor's degree in arts from the University of Delhi's Sri Venkateswara College.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hardik Pandya: He finished his ninth grade, then gave Cricket a try.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shubman Gill holds a bachelor's degree in arts from Chandigarh's DAV College.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Heeramandi song Tilasmi Bahein: 8 things that make the song truly enchanting 

 

 Find Out More