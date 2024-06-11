Virat Kohli, Shahid Kapoor and other Top 8 celebrities who promote a vegan lifestyle

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2024

Shikhar Dhawan: To stay in shape and be full of energy, the athletic cricket player Shikhar Dhawan eats a vegetarian diet.

Rohit Sharma: Known for his quick stroke play, Rohit Sharma follows a vegetarian diet to maintain his health and agility.

Virat Kohli: The famous cricket player has given up meat and credits his vegetarian diet for his optimum health and performance.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a talented bowler who maintains his physical fitness by a vegetarian diet.

Aamir Khan: The meticulous Aamir Khan eats a vegetarian diet because he thinks it helps him stay healthy and live a longer life.

Amitabh Bachchan: Celebrated actor Amitabh Bachchan has long supported vegetarianism and has been a devout vegetarian.

Kangana Ranaut: The multitalented actress feels that vegetarianism is in line with her moral principles and overall wellness.

Shahid Kapoor: The hottie of Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor credits his youthful, toned physique to his vegetarianism.

