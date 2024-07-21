Virat Kohli's class 10 marksheet viral, here's what he scored in English, Maths and more

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2024

With some of the greatest statistics, Virat Kohli has been one of the world's best cricket players.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, it's interesting to note that Kohli dislikes numbers, as he disclosed in a previous media interview regarding his subpar performance in mathematics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In his younger years, Kohli was an abysmal math student before he turned into the smashing Indian sensation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat Kohli's grade sheet from the tenth grade, which is becoming viral, showed his performance in a number of courses. The elite athlete received an English score of 83.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

His class 10 scores were 75 in Hindi, 51 in Mathematics and 55 in Science.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

74 in Introduction to IT and 81 in Social Science. Virat had these markings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In terms of overall percentage, Kohli received 69.8% of the possible points.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans are making his marksheet go viral and are relating to his Maths scores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Hindi films on Jio Cinema, Netflix and more OTT for weekend binge watching

 

 Find Out More