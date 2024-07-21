Virat Kohli's class 10 marksheet viral, here's what he scored in English, Maths and more
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 21, 2024
With some of the greatest statistics, Virat Kohli has been one of the world's best cricket players.
However, it's interesting to note that Kohli dislikes numbers, as he disclosed in a previous media interview regarding his subpar performance in mathematics.
In his younger years, Kohli was an abysmal math student before he turned into the smashing Indian sensation.
Virat Kohli's grade sheet from the tenth grade, which is becoming viral, showed his performance in a number of courses. The elite athlete received an English score of 83.
His class 10 scores were 75 in Hindi, 51 in Mathematics and 55 in Science.
74 in Introduction to IT and 81 in Social Science. Virat had these markings.
In terms of overall percentage, Kohli received 69.8% of the possible points.
Fans are making his marksheet go viral and are relating to his Maths scores.
