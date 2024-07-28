Virat Kohli's special diet and fitness routine will amaze you
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 28, 2024
According to him, being mentally strong equates to being fit.
Whatever the circumstances, make time each day to keep your body physically active by exercising. Five days a week, Kohli works out for at least two hours every day.
Steer clear of drinking and smoking because these behaviors reduce the body's immunity.Virat Kohli abstains from alcohol and tobacco.
When working out, prioritize building up your physical strength and endurance over weight loss.
Consume as much home-cooked meals as you can until your heart is happy. You are aware that it is free of fats and preservatives, which could be harmful to your health or level of fitness.
When it comes to junk food, try your best to avoid it; this doesn't mean you have to give up all of your favorite foods; it just means you have to consume them in moderation.
Replace every item with organic, healthful substitutes. Therefore, instead of grabbing a burger when you're hungry, try eating a healthy sandwich or a handful of nuts.
If you're dieting, you must have a cheat day once a week or once a month. A cheat day does not mean going overboard
