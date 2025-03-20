Want glowing skin like Korean actresses? Try THESE homemade face packs during summers

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2025

Here are some key face pack ingredients that will protect your skin during summers

Cucumber and yogurt ate one of the basic ingredients that are used for hydration and cooling

Green tea and honey are daily used ingredients that are best for antioxidants and moisturizing.

Rice flour and rosewater are most used skin care that are used for gentle exfoliation and brightening.

Aloe vera and mint are easily available ingredients that are used for soothing and refreshing the skin.

Turmeric and coconut oil are used for anti-inflammatory and nourishing properties.

Tomato and Beetroot also acts as an important ingredient that are best with antioxidants and brightening.

Yogurt is the most basic ingredient that helps in moisturizing the skin.

Turmeric and Neem belong in the herbs and spices categories and are best in anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

