Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh and other celebrities follow THESE tips for weight-loss

Celebrities - from Bharti Singh to Shehnaaz Gill - have amazed the world with their transformative fitness journey. Here are 10 effective tips followed by these stars to stay in shape.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2025
Bharti Singh, Ram Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Aashika Bhatia and Surbhi Chandna are some big names from the TV industry who have motivated us with an impressive weight loss journey. Slide to know the 10 effective tips you need to follow.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These are the most important traits needed for any transformative journey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Most of the celebrities follow intermediate fasting techniques to lose their weight. In this, a person eats only 8 hours a day while fasting the remaining 14-16 hours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Most of the celebrities follow intermediate fasting techniques to lose their weight. In this, a person eats only 8 hours a day while fasting the remaining 14-16 hours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An improvement in your daily diet also helps in losing weight. Celebrities trying to lose their weight, cut down carbohydrate and fat from their diet and started protein consumption more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Many celebrities started following a strict diet routine for weight loss excluding rice and any unhealthy food.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Following an interesting method to lose weight, these celebrities decreased the size of the plate and cup for their meal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To decrease weight fast and get in shape quickly, these celebrities included exercise and meditation in their daily routine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Completely excluding unhealthy food like pizza, burger, chips and sweets helps in cutting unwanted fat from the body quickly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They drank 3-4 litres of water everyday so as to keep their body hydrated and get an effective result in weight loss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Proper sleep routine keeps your body healthy and recovers faster to keep the hormones balanced. These celebrities adopted an 8-hour sleep routine for effective results.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!